After being denied permission to marry his sister-in-law, a man murders four young daughters and attempts suicide.

A guy in India is accused of poisoning his four minor kids before attempting suicide when his in-laws rejected down his proposal to marry his sister-in-law.

The unfortunate tragedy occurred in the Barmer area of Rajasthan’s northern state. According to local news outlet The Times of India, the accused, identified only as Pukharam, put his minor children, 18-month-old Vasundhara, 3-year-old Lakshmi, 5-year-old Noji, and 8-year-old and Jeeyo, in a water tank when they lost consciousness due to the poison.

In May, the mother of the four children died of COVID-19 complications.

Pukharam was said to be distraught after her death and worried about raising his girls alone.

Pukharam then proposed to his in-laws that he marry his sister-in-law and have her raise his children. According to the site, his in-laws, however, never accepted his proposal. This is said to have enraged the man.

On Sept. 17, Pukharam brought up his daughters from his in-laws’ house late at night and poisoned them. According to Barmer SP Anand Sharma, he then dumped them into a water tank and attempted suicide by ingesting insecticide.

Pukharam’s phone was said to have a suicide note on it. He is being treated at the district hospital right now. After an autopsy, the bodies of the children will be returned to their families.

According to a report by Times Now News, Pukharam admitted to his crime during police interrogation. His in-laws have already filed a lawsuit alleging that he murdered his children.

Another guy in India killed his three young kids by tossing them down a well and then killing himself because he was furious over his wife giving birth to another daughter in December 2019.

The incident occurred in Gujarat, a state in western India. Rasik Solanki, 35, murdered his three daughters, ages seven, five, and three, before hanging himself outside their home. He worked as a farm laborer and was in financial trouble, according to the probe. His wife and their newborn were at the maternal home at the time of the event, according to officials.