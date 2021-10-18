After being denied GP consultations, a man dies of a ‘treatable’ condition.

According to his family, a ‘caring, charismatic, and amusing’ student died because medics missed a ‘treatable’ disease that turned into a more serious condition.

According to his family, David Nash, from Cheshire, had four remote consultations with doctors and nurses over a 19-day period before he died.

The 26-year-old died on November 4 of last year after a brain abscess caused by mastoiditis in his ear led to meningitis.

His family claims that if he had been seen by a doctor face to face, he would not have died.

Andrew and Anne, David’s parents, said mastoiditis is ‘easily treated,’ and that it should never have progressed to the point where it caused fatal complications.

They said David and his partner, Ellie, made five “shambolic” contacts with the NHS 111 system as his condition deteriorated dramatically on November 2. His condition was described as “dental” on one of the calls. David was rushed by ambulance to A&E after deteriorating, where his family claims he was left alone, despite being in a confused and critical state, and fell, injuring his head.

Despite neurosurgeons at Leeds General Infirmary’s best efforts, David died two days later.

“The mastoiditis is easily treated with contemporary medications and it should never have been let to reach to the stage where it caused the complication of a brain abscess,” airline pilot Andrew Nash, 56, told the PA news agency.

“In that state, he should never have gone to A&E.” It should have been dealt with much sooner, and the fact that he approached his GP practice four times and they refused to see him is the key reason I believe they failed to recognize and treat his problem.” “Here was a man who had arrived four times in a short period of time with a variety of worsening symptoms, had a fever for nine days despite a negative Covid test, and there was still no definitive diagnosis,” he explained.

“David would have been better off if he’d had Covid.” He would have been treated if he had Covid.

“Therein lies the irony.”

David’s parents are now paying thousands of pounds for an impartial neurosurgeon to look into how their son died and what happened to him. “The summary has come to an end.”