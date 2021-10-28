After being denied entry into a restaurant, an anti-masker is punched for pushing an elderly customer

.

After being denied admittance into a restaurant, an enraged anti-masker pushed an elderly patron, who was knocked down by another diner with a single punch. The incident’s footage has gone viral on social media, triggering conversations about other confrontations and disagreements regarding mask laws.

After being ordered to follow the mask mandate, the anti-masker starts ranting at the restaurant employees. “We’re going to f—k your place up!” yells the man, accusing the staff of prejudice. “It’s a mandate!” she exclaims to the outraged client, as the restaurant staff keeps her cool. The man continues to yell, and just as he is about to go out the door, he hears an old man say, “Just leave, Sir.” The anti-masker then returns, yelling, “Don’t get in my face!” and pushing the old man. Many customers rally to the old customer’s aid, forming a barrier between him and the assailant.

A man in a blue sweater then jumps in from behind and punches the anti-masker in the face, according to the footage. “That’s assault,” the anti-masker complains as he walks out of the eatery. The incident’s footage has now gone popular on social media, particularly on Twitter, eliciting a variety of responses. While some say the anti-marker got what he deserved, others believe violence can never be the solution.

“I don’t care if you support or against masks. You deserve to be punched in the face if you act and treat people like this “As they retweeted the video, a netizen wrote.

Another remarked, “He deserves it 100%!!! That man was assaulted by him. A different consumer took care of the issue. “There is still a face mask gap in the United States, with many disagreements easily devolving into violence. According to a BBC News article, mask wearing has even been “a trigger for political turmoil.”

Anti-maskers confronted and shouted at parents as they escorted their children to school in Beverly Hills earlier this month, and the recordings went viral on social media. Some demonstrators even screamed, “You have the right to decide what goes on your child’s body. This is a form of rape.”