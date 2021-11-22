After being denied entry, a homeless man stabbings a shelter employee to death.

According to authorities, a homeless man fatally stabbed a Denver Rescue Mission employee on Saturday after being denied access to the facility.

On Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of E. 48th Avenue. The employee was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrested Christopher Christian, 22, on a first-degree murder accusation on Sunday afternoon.

Christian remained at the Denver Rescue Mission on Friday night, but was told to leave after getting into a fight with another person, according to an arrest document obtained by FOX 31.

Christian approached the employee, who was getting into a vehicle with another person, only moments before the fatal attack. According to the affidavit, the two then had “words.”

According to witnesses, the shelter employee was neither involved in the altercation or in the decision to bar Christian from returning for 30 days.

The stabbing victim was seen on security camera walking away from Christian, who then dropped a backpack and was “ready to fight,” according to The Denver Gazette. According to the affidavit, an altercation ensued after the shelter staffer snatched Christian’s backpack.

According to the complaint, the 22-year-old then charged at his victim, stabbing him in the chest.

According to a witness, The backpack was immediately taken by Christian, and he bolted.

The Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is “truly grieved” and “stands ready to help our provider partners at Denver Rescue Mission,” according to a statement released on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and coworkers — in this shelter and beyond — who are dealing with the repercussions of this terrible crime and the loss of a loved one,” the agency added.

The name of the victim has yet to be revealed.

