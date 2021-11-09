After being denied admittance to the match, the boy wept himself to sleep.

Football fanatics Before his father acquired two tickets for the West Ham game on November 7, Campbell Kaplinsky, eight, had been dreaming about seeing Liverpool FC for the first time.

Ben, his son’s father, bought the tickets as a treat for going to bed on time for three weeks, and claimed he had no idea they were for the home end until authorities informed him.

“He was so enthusiastic,” Ben told The Washington Newsday, “he wanted to get at the railway station more than 30 minutes before the train arrived.”

“He awoke at 6.30 a.m., giddy with anticipation, and spent the whole day talking about the match.”

Campbell was wearing a red Liverpool jersey under his camo jacket as the father and son drove two and a half hours from Brighton to the Olympic Stadium.

As he rushed from Stratford Station to the stadium gates, Ben tried to keep up with his son.

However, once beyond Gate C, officials confiscated the couple’s passes, leaving Campbell ‘inconsolable.’

“I could not believe it as the authorities disappeared with the tickets and believed they may have been sold on for personal benefit,” his father told The Washington Newsday.

“The young boy was distraught, locking the stadium doors as the best day of his life devolved into the worst day of his life.”

“As he cried himself to sleep that night, I tried to console him by reminding him of the ageless Liverpool anthem of bravery, hope, and perseverance – ‘despite your dreams be tossed and blown, there is a golden sky at the end of the storm, and you will never walk alone’.”

Home match tickets are solely for West Ham supporters, according to the club. Anyone who wants to apply for or use home match tickets must be a West Ham fan, not a fan of the other team.

Any anyone who accesses any portion of London Stadium designated for use, according to the club. “The summary has come to an end.”