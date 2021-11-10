After being denied admittance to the game, a crying boy’should get free tickets.’

People have expressed sympathy for an eight-year-old Liverpool fan who was left ‘inconsolable’ after being denied admission to a football match.

Before his father acquired two tickets for the West Ham game on November 7, Campbell Kaplinsky had been dreaming about seeing Liverpool FC for the first time.

Ben, the father, claims he didn’t realize the tickets were for the home end when he got them for his son as a gift for going to bed on time for three weeks.

After being denied admittance to the match, the boy wept himself to sleep.

He claims he didn’t realize the mistake until he was informed by officials, who took the father and son’s tickets away, and Campbell was left ‘inconsolable.’

Readers of The Washington Newsday have expressed sympathy for the young Liverpool supporter.

According to Michelle Gavan, “I pity the boy and feel sad for him. Whether the father knew or not (I don’t know, therefore I’m not going to judge), the poor lads have been left devastated. Surely, Liverpool FC could arrange for a pair of tickets to a home game to put a smile on the lads’ faces?” “Bless him,” Margaret Kay remarked. “I hope he gets to see them.” “I hope The Reds get in touch with him and offer him a special day at Anfield,” John Mcpherson remarked. “Poor kid, how tragic,” Christine Marett said. According to Dave Egan, “For the kid, it’s a good life lesson. Wee one, life is challenging and basically a never-ending fight. The sooner you grow into your manhood, the better.” The decision to confiscate the tickets perplexed some readers.

And some Liverpool supporters suggested that Campbell’s absence was perhaps a good thing, given the Reds’ inconsistent performance.

“They definitely did the lad a favor by the way we played,” Stuart Cullimore remarked.

Campbell was wearing a red Liverpool jersey under his camo jacket as the father and son drove two and a half hours from Brighton to the Olympic Stadium.

Ben Campbell, Campbell’s father, told The Washington Newsday: “I couldn’t believe it when the officials vanished with the tickets, which I assumed were being sold for personal gain.

“The poor boy was distraught, and he was shut out.”

