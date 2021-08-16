After being denied access, a thug brandishes a machete at bouncers.

Ellis Price was kicked out from New Brighton’s Marino Lounge because of his “aggressive behavior,” according to door officials.

After inhaling cocaine through a hollow dart, the 23-year-old was high on drink and narcotics, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

When instructed to leave, Price returned 45 minutes later with the weapon down his waistband and attacked bouncers and customers with the blade.

Doormen were seen using menu boards, signs, tables, and stools to shield themselves in shocking cellphone footage.

Price leaped flower beds after a customer threw a chair at him, before the man fended him off with a table and a bouncer tossed a menu board.

After hearing how a previous assault had affected Price’s mentality, a judge said it was “clear” that his prison sentence should be suspended.

Ellis, of Tranmere’s Church Road, first appeared at the bar on June 18th, about 9.45 p.m.

When he returned about 10.30 p.m., a woman outside began photographing the encounter, according to prosecutor Nardeen Nemat.

Price was refused entry by security employees, according to her, and she overheard them say he had a Stanley knife.

“The defendant then indicated it wasn’t a Stanley knife and produced a machete,” Ms Nemat said, adding that security gathered “street furniture” and Ellis was seen “waving the machete at staff” while chanting his own name.

The doormen were eventually able to “grapple” him to the floor and take the machete, according to the court.

Ellis managed to flee, but was apprehended shortly after midnight at the Rockpoint Records pub on Victoria Road, when one of his hands was bleeding.

When cops asked if he had anything on him that could cause injury, he said “no,” but added, “There is a hollow arrow in the toilet that I used for sniffing cocaine.” Ms Nemat claimed officers recovered the “dart” and discovered ketamine down one of his socks.

Price appeared “agitated,” she said, spat toward the ground, and attempted to kick out while tied.

Before being examined by police, he was transferred to the hospital, where he swore and was aggressive.

"He said he used the dart," Ms Nemat said.