After being denied a GP appointment, a pensioner was hurried to the hospital.

As many struggle to get an appointment with their GP, a pharmacy who works across from a doctors’ surgery had to call an ambulance for a guy with a life-threatening ailment.

When it comes to seeing a doctor, people in South Sefton experience the greatest difficulty in the country.

According to research commissioned by the Lib Dems, only 44.8 percent of patients had face-to-face consultations between the beginning of January and the middle of last month, which is lower than everywhere else in the UK.

The Hightown Village Surgery is located in the center of a neighborhood of almost 2,000 residents.

This week, The Washington Newsday called the practice on three occasions. Our calls remained unanswered twice, and when we tried a third time, we were told there were no appointments available.

Patients can also use an online consultation form to enter information about their symptoms.

This can be challenging to navigate if you aren’t familiar with digital platforms.

Patients’ only other alternative is to travel to Chapel Lane in Formby, which is more than three miles distant.

If you don’t have a car, the railway station is a ten-minute walk away.

“It’s a hit-or-miss system,” one sufferer stated. Some doctors are wonderful, while others are dreadful and disappointing.”

“I won’t even bother calling because I know the chances of getting an appointment are nil,” another added. It’s concerning to consider that potentially life-threatening disorders are going unnoticed.”

“I saw a GP at Hightown within 24 hours of phoning for an appointment earlier in 2021, twice,” a third said of the surgery.

Residents of Hightown who need to visit a doctor are increasingly flocking to the village drugstore.

According to the Daily Mail, pharmacist Ellis Hall-Lyon has taken on the role of de facto GP, with his consulting room serving as a de facto surgery.

Mr. Hall-Lyon, 48, claims to have dealt with a frightening number of catastrophic illnesses and emergencies.

He admitted to the Daily Mail that he had to call an ambulance twice, once for someone who had cut himself.