After being denied a COVID test due to spreading false information, Candace Owens slams the “imbeciles.”

Candace Owens targeted the left in a series of tweets on Thursday after being denied an appointment at a COVID-19 testing center because she propagated disinformation about the pandemic.

Owens’ name became a Twitter hot topic after she released an email from the private clinic’s owner explaining why she declined the booking.

The owner stated, “We cannot support someone who has deliberately sought to make this pandemic worse by spreading disinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the use of masks, and actively dissuading people from taking life-saving vaccinations.”

People chastised Owens for attempting to obtain a COVID-19 test after she downplayed the vaccine’s effectiveness and referred to it as “the greatest political scam” on the social media platform.

As a result, Owens began defending her anti-vax beliefs and demanding that the left amend its anti-vaccination rules. Owens tweeted, “If you don’t want conservatives to be able to test because of our opinions, STOP MANDATING the test, you moron.”

“I am in good health. I’m no longer interested in playing the pointless Covid test game. You don’t want me there, and neither do I, so get rid of the mandates.”

Owens slammed the left for requiring COVID-19 testing for anyone who want to travel or work.

“The Left wants to make it a MANDATORY that the unvaccinated continue to be tested. They then want the right to refuse us if we comply with their MANDATES. She tweeted, “I cannot grasp this degree of circular stupidity.”

Owens has received some sympathy from conservative Lauren Boebart and journalist Jason Whitlock during her Twitter rage.