After being confined in the canteen for five hours owing to a “severe” ammonia leak, employees complained of “headaches.”

After a “severe” chemical leak of ammonia at a distribution center, one person is in the hospital and workers are complaining of headaches.

Following complaints of a chemical spill at a distribution center, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Lea Green Road in St Helens.

Six fire engines were dispatched at 1.41 p.m. and arrived at 1.49 p.m., along with Merseyside Police, who closed Elton Head Road between Marshalls Cross Road and Marshalls Cross Road.

Cocaine, heroin, and cannabis worth £13,000 were discovered in Mum’s kitchen.

The distribution center’s alarm went off for more than two hours, with an emergency warning instructing staff to “pay attention.” Due to a significant level of ammonia leakage, everyone on this location must proceed internally to the staff canteen via the nearest available entrance.

“You must wait in the canteen until the duty manager advises you that it is safe to leave.”

Staff were herded inside the centre’s canteen, where they stayed for more than five hours, according to workers who talked to the ECHO anonymously.

“At first, we just thought it was a drill,” one individual explained, “but when the manager stepped in and declared how serious it was, the attitude changed.”

“As you can imagine, being locked in a canteen with so many people in this weather isn’t ideal.

“It’s a lot to be confined in there, but I’ll give them credit – people came in with beverages and sandwiches for the folks.”

“People have been complaining about headaches,” said another.

Residents in the vicinity of the depot have been asked to close their windows until further notice due to the leak, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Tony Gallagher, a resident and director of the Parkview Estate on Corrington Drive, said: “There’s concern for their welfare and their children, and with the weather being so hot, it’s tough to keep kids indoors.”

“I merely told residents to close their windows and stay inside until we get further information.”

Around 6 p.m., workers were allowed to escape and re-enter the building.

The reason of the leak is unknown.

“Fire crews worked alongside multi-agency partners and specialized specialists on site to isolate the leak to the affected area,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. The dripping. The summary comes to a close.