After being chastised for littering, students assault the teacher with a trash can

.

A group of pupils in India were seen attacking a teacher and laying a trash can on his head during a session in a horrifying video that has gone viral on social media.

On December 6, the incident occurred in a public school in Karnataka. The teacher claimed noticed an empty package of chewing tobacco on the classroom floor before the incident and instructed students to maintain decorum. Following the reprimand, some students began abusing the teacher.

The pupils can be seen striking the 59-year-old teacher, Prakash Bogar, with a trash can in the footage. Some students eventually place the can on Bogar’s head, while others stay seated.

The act is said to have gone unnoticed by Bogar, the school’s headmaster, and other staff members. After the video became popular on social media, it was discovered.

“The assault on a teacher by pupils at a school in Davanagere’s Channagiri taluk cannot be condoned. The situation is being investigated by the Education Department and the police. Instructed to take the necessary steps. Teachers will always be with us “ANI quoted BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, as saying.

The event will be examined, according to the education ministry.

Bogar has decided not to file a complaint against the pupils since doing so might endanger their future prospects. The education department, on the other hand, has filed a police complaint against four students, according to TimesNow News.

Viewers expressed their displeasure with the video and demanded the education board to take action against the children. “The entire class should be suspended for a week, and those responsible for this crime should be imprisoned and disqualified for the entire academic year,” one Twitter user suggested.

Bogar, on the other hand, pleaded with the upset school board and employees to pardon the pupils. According to the Indian Express, he urged, “Please forgive those pupils, don’t pursue any complaint against them, and don’t expel them from classrooms.”

The kids, according to Bogar, were inexperienced and “made a mistake.”

He also stated that police participation is unnecessary. He was quoted by the publication as adding, “This is a lesson for them, and they will be better.”