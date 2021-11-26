After being chased through people’s gardens, a man bites police officers.

After being pulled over on a suspected stolen motorcycle, a man bit a police officer.

Yesterday, officers in Bootle noticed a motorbike being ridden erratically. When they attempted to stop the car, the driver fled on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect through the neighborhood gardens before apprehending him.

The man bit one of the officers on the scene as he was being apprehended.

Officers discovered several items, including a backpack carrying a considerable amount of marijuana.

Further examination of the motorcycle revealed that it had been stolen earlier this month in the Manchester region.

Theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply cannabis, assault of an emergency responder, and disqualified driving have all been charged against a 34-year-old Kirkdale man.

