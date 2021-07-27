After being charged with assault, Joey Barton will appear in court today.

In Wimbledon, south-west London, the former Premier League footballer is scheduled to appear in court today.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, derives from an alleged incident on June 2 at a residential premises in Kew, south-west London.

He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and released awaiting further investigation.

The London Ambulance Service did not arrive at the scene.

Barton, who is presently the manager of Bristol Rovers, spent his 15-year career playing for Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Burnley.

According to the Metropolitan Police, “Joseph Barton, 38, of Widnes, is charged with assault by beating.”

“The charge relates from a head injury sustained by a woman at a domestic house in Kew on Wednesday, June 2nd.”

Bristol Rovers issued a statement saying, “The football club is aware of the court hearing involving Manager Joey Barton, which is slated to take place on Monday, July 26th.”

“Due to ongoing legal actions, the Club is unable to make more comment at this time.”