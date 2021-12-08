After being caught with a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, a man murders his family and then kills himself.

Authorities say a man in Germany murdered his wife and three small girls before killing himself because he was afraid of being convicted for falsifying a COVID-19 immunization card.

Devid R, a 40-year-old man from Koenigs Wusterhausen, south of Berlin, was found fatally murdered at his home on December 4th, along with his wife and three daughters, ages 4, 8, and 10. According to the New York Post, police discovered a suicide note in which the man stated that he killed his family because he and his wife were afraid of being caught for falsifying the immunization card and losing custody of their children.

In the note, Wusterhausen admits to forging the immunization card for his wife, who worked at TH Wildau University. His wife’s employer, on the other hand, eventually discovered it was a phony card and threatened to report the incident to the authorities. According to prosecutor Gernot Bantleon, the couple feared that an investigation into the situation would lead to their detention and the loss of their children.

After neighbors discovered the couple’s lifeless bodies through the house window, police were summoned. Investigators found a gun at the site, but it’s unclear if it’s the same gun used in the tragic killings.

Germany has implemented severe vaccination policies, requiring employees to show proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test to their employers. Last week, the government enacted new regulations restricting unvaccinated people’s access to all but the most basic enterprises, including as grocery stores, pharmacies, and bakeries.

A Maryland man was recently arrested after advertising for phony COVID-19 immunization cards on his social media pages and selling over 600 of them.

Amar Salim Shabazz was charged with mail fraud and obstruction of justice after allegedly ordering hundreds of fraudulent immunization cards from a foreign internet marketplace, illegally transporting them to the United States, and disseminating them via the United Parcel Service. According to the Department of Justice, he sold the bogus immunization cards for $60 to $75.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.