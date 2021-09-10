After being caught with a bicycle, a drug dealer was arrested and taken to jail.

A guy was sentenced to six months in prison after being found in possession of an unregistered bicycle in violation of a court order.

Jon Bon Scott Wright, 22, of Pear Tree Avenue, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday via videolink from jail after admitting to two breaches of a CBO, obstructing a constable, and violating a suspended sentence for dealing cannabis issued in October 2020.

Wright was put subject to the CBO shortly after obtaining his suspended sentence, according to prosecutor Jade Tufail, when he was convicted of simple possession of cannabis before crown court in December.

One of the CBO’s requirements was that you didn’t have a pedal bike that wasn’t registered with the police.

However, uniformed Cheshire Police officers who were “informed of the CBO” encountered Wright on a bike on July 22 and determined it wasn’t registered.

They “instructed” him to “come to a halt.”

When Wright noticed them, he muttered “sh**,” and when a cop “grabbed his arm, he battled, got free, and sped off on the bike,” he said “sh**.”

Officers arrived at Wright’s home on August 12 to arrest him, and after failing to persuade him to come to the door, they “forced their way in and found him in the living room with an unregistered pedal cycle.”

Wright was arrested after 14 convictions for 26 offenses, including violating court rules and a conditional discharge.

Wright was in violation of both because he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, in October for possession with intent to supply cannabis, and because he was issued a CBO in December.

During today’s court hearing, it was not made clear why his CBO banned him from riding an unregistered bike.

Breaching a CBO has a maximum term of five years in prison, and he faced an 18-month sentence if he activated his suspended sentence.

Wright’s defense attorney, Mark Shanks, pled mitigation for his client’s guilty pleas, saying his client was a level two plasterer who was “trying to get along with his probation officials.”

In terms of court orders, he admitted Wright’s “compliance hasn’t been terrific.”

