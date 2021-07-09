After being caught on TV, an England fan who took a sick day to go to Wembley Stadium was fired.

After being caught on TV congratulating an England supporter who took a sick day to attend the Euro 2020 semi final between England and Denmark, she was fired.

Nina Farooqi traveled from Bradford to Wembley Stadium, but she was caught on camera by ITV and even appeared on Stacey Dooley’s Instagram account, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The England super-fan told the Daily Telegraph that she is experiencing mixed emotions following the national team’s semi-final victory.

“We’re through to the final,” she continued, “and I’m still on that high, but I’ve also lost my job.”

“I knew I’d do whatever to get to the game if my friend won the ticket in her work ballot, and there was no way I was going to turn it down.”

“This hasn’t happened since 1996, and I distinctly recall bawling on my mother’s sofa when Gareth Southgate missed his penalty, and the football lover in me couldn’t take it anymore.” My life revolves around football.

“My face was on every television screen around the world, and I had pals from Australia and America tell me they’d seen me.”

“I was even featured on Stacey Dooley’s Instagram story,” she says. My phone went off the hook. The entire world had witnessed my joy. ‘Oh no, is this going to come back to bother me?’ I thought rationally.

“They stated they saw I was at the game, and I explained why I did it.” But I received no sympathy, and they told me that was the end of it.

“It’s their decision and the result of what I did. There is a sense of regret; no one likes to be fired, but I would have preferred not to miss out. I’d do it all over again if I could.”

Her former employer, Composite Prime, stated that they would have pushed her to attend such a significant game if the circumstances had not prevented them from doing so.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, our employee lied, taking one day off sick to attend the football game on Wednesday, July 7,” Charles Taylor said.

“This was a violation of her contract of employment.” The summary comes to a close.