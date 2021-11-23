After being caught on camera flogging a woman’s face with a lead, a dog walker was released from prison.

After being caught on camera whipping a woman in the face with a lead, creating a black eye and making the victim scared to leave her house, a professional dog walker was spared jail.

After earlier pleading guilty to assaulting Emma Clay causing actual bodily harm, Nicola Grant, also known as Nikki O’Donoghue, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today for punishment.

Miss Clay told The Washington Newsday at the time of the attack that she feared “leaving her own home” as a result of the attack.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 11, Miss Clay was walking her seven pugs in Cricketers Park near Sandown Lane, Wavertree, when she came across Grant, owner of Diamond Doggy Care, arguing with another man.

She explained that she recognized both parties from seeing them walk their dogs and walked over to try to diffuse the incident.

Grant, 45, of Wavertree’s Prince Alfred Road, appeared to be arguing with the guy about his dog allegedly growling at one of the many she was walking, according to Miss Clay.

She did observe, however, that the man was inside a fenced-in area for pups or dogs who should not be too close to other dogs, and she said Grant should not have allowed her dogs to come too close.

However, Miss Clay said that Grant accused her of "siding" with the man, and that when the situation turned heated, she began recording Grant on her phone.

Miss Clay and a witness both took mobile footage showed Grant standing by her van in a car park before re-entering the park to confront Miss Clay.

She tries to take Miss Clay’s phone from her grip before spinning a dog lead and whipping it into her face as Miss Clay tries to back away.

Grant then drove away in her van from the scene.

Grant admitted to striking Miss Clay with the lead in an interview with The Washington Newsday at the time, but said she “lost her anger” after being “verbally assaulted.”

“It was dreadful, it really was,” Miss Clay told The Washington Newsday.

She continued, ” “It was quite upsetting for me because I suffer from a lot of anxiety.

"I feel like I,"