After being caught more than four times over the drink-drive limit, a man was arrested.

On Merseyside, a male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after blowing more than four times the legal limit.

When driving a Vauxhall Corsa and causing severe damage to parked automobiles in the early hours of Sunday morning, the offender attracted the notice of Mersey Police’s Roads Policing Unit (December 19).

He then drove away from the scene, but cops apprehended him and forced him to submit to a roadside breath test.

The motorist was over four times the legal limit, with a reading of 144 micrograms per 100ml (the UK limit is 35). He was imprisoned as a result.

“The driver of this Corsa hit a parked automobile, causing substantial damage before driving away,” the force said in a statement on Twitter.

“Fortunately, we caught up with him, and he blew a startling 144 (more than four times the legal limit) on the side of the road, and he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.”

According to figures from the road safety organisation brake.org.uk, if you have 50-80mg alcohol per 100ml blood, you are up to six times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than if you have 0ml. The limit in England and Wales is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

If you have 20-50mg alcohol per 100ml of blood, you are three times more likely to die on the roads, and if you have just 10mg alcohol per 100ml of blood, you are 46% more likely to be at fault in traffic collisions.