After being caught in her bedroom, a California teen was sentenced for killing a girl and her parents.

After being captured with her in her bedroom, a California man pled guilty to killing a 16-year-old girl, her mother, and stepfather.

According to the Associated Press, Mauricio Johnson, 19, was sentenced to 150 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the triple murders of Nikki Metcalf, 40, Margarett Moon, 40, and Shelly Moon, 16, on Feb. 9.

Shelly’s 13-year-old sister called the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 8:12 a.m. on Feb. 10 to report “her mother, sister, and father were bleeding out” at their house in the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation.

On Feb. 9, the 13-year-old informed officials that her sister Shelly had invited some of her friends and cousins over. Margarett had spotted the youngsters drinking at 3 a.m. on Feb. 10 and was enraged; as a result, most of the family members quickly departed the house.

Metcalf then entered Shelly’s room and discovered Mauricio in a “intimate” relationship with her. According to the New York Post, the stepfather then slapped Mauricio, who fled the room with his pants down.

Mauricio eventually took a revolver from his rucksack and shot Metcalf. Margarett was awakened by the gunshots and entered the living room, where she was shot by Mauricio. The arrest warrant released by the Mercury News indicated that he shot Shelly “because he did not want any witnesses.”

Damon Johnson, the suspect’s brother, told detectives he came home early on Feb. 10 “in a panic” and with blood on his clothes. Mauricio initially told his brother that he had shot someone. He later clarified that he had shot multiple persons. Mauricio then fled the state, but was apprehended by Utah Highway Patrol police on February 11.

According to the authorities, Mauricio’s lawyer made a plea deal, which means the defendant will have a parole hearing in 25 years under the existing sentence.

Mauricio would have been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole if the case had gone to trial and a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes. The District Attorney’s office, on the other hand, said it accepted the plea offer after taking into account a number of issues, including the fact that a trial would require young people “who have undergone a catastrophe” to testify.

"On the subject of California law, all young offenders currently receive a parole hearing in their 25th year of jail, unless they are sentenced to life in prison.