After being ‘catapulted’ into the air by a car, a seven-year-old child collapses.

After being hit by a car outside her school, a student collapsed and was transported to the hospital.

The horrifying incident occurred at St James’ Catholic Primary School on Ashurst Road in Skelmersdale on Friday, September 17.

According to Lancs Live, the seven-year-old stepped out onto the dangerous 30mph road and was struck by a car moving away.

The girl was flung into the air and landed on her feet before collapsing near the busy road, according to reports.

She was rushed to Ormskirk A&E before being moved to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for a fractured eye socket before being discharged on Saturday night.

Angela Blacoe, the headteacher, claims she had a “fortunate escape,” but claims the incident was an accident waiting to happen on a dangerous route.

She claims she and her two predecessors have been pleading for something to be done about the deadly road on the school’s doorstep for more than ten years, but to no avail.

“She stepped out and the car hit her, and eyewitnesses say she soared into the air and landed on her feet before collapsing,” Mrs Blacoe said.

“The child’s mother was distressed and blaming herself. I told him, “It’s not your fault; it was an accident, and the road is quite hazardous.”

She is now urging people to contact the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership and request that the speed limit be reduced from 30 mph.

However, Mrs Blacoe claims that inadequate car parking facilities and a lack of road safety measures such as a zebra crossing or school crossing patrol, as well as the construction of hundreds of houses in the vicinity of the school, are exacerbating the situation, adding that an increase in local amenities, including safety measures, has not kept pace with the rapid increase in local population.

“We’ve had close misses on this road before,” she continued. When they held a youngster in their arms, other parents opened their car doors, which were clipped by passing cars.

"When you're driving down that road, there's nowhere safe to cross. These automobiles are."