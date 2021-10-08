After being captured with a 176kg caffeine haul, an EncroChat dealer was arrested.

Officers stopped David Holgate after spotting his vehicle on the M62 and becoming skeptical of his taxi credentials.

He waited so long to stop over that when he did, officers decided to search the vehicle, uncovering a massive amount of caffeine intended to adulterate ketamine.

In June, police caught up with Holgate while he was driving on the M62’s westbound carriageway.

Officers noted he was wearing a lanyard and had taxi credentials in the window of his Kia vehicle, but he was not showing appropriate licensing plates, according to prosecutor David Watson.

Holgate “took some time to get in the hard shoulder” and could be seen “fiddling” with something while driving as they tried to get him to halt.

When he finally came to a halt, cops searched him and discovered £1,030 in cash on him. Then they discovered eight cartons containing 176kg of caffeine hidden behind towels in the back of the truck.

His residence on St Ambrose Close in Anfield was then searched by Merseyside Police.

Mr Watson stated, ” “An EncroChat phone box was found by the cops. The phone’s password was scribbled on a piece of paper in the packaging.” This, according to Liverpool Crown Court, assisted authorities in linking Holgate to the EncroChat profile with the handle LoftyWizard.

Holgate had been in communication with all five accounts stored on the device, according to the account, with texts suggesting he was “playing a significant role in the delivery of ketamine.”

Holgate was linked to more than 50kg of ketamine sales, according to the data, which revealed he was making, supplying, and couriering the Class B narcotic.

In his basement, police discovered a kilogram of amphetamines. The haul’s wholesale worth ranged from £800 to £2,000, with a street value of up to $10,000.

Holgate acknowledged to conspiring to distribute ketamine, having illicit property in the form of cash confiscated from him, and having possession with intent to distribute amphetamines.

