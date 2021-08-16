After being born, the baby girl defies the odds, despite the fact that her mother was fighting for her life.

Doctors were wrong about a girl who was delivered prematurely after her mother nearly died from an aneurism.

In March 2005, Ashleigh Mulvaney, from Speke, was delivered at Liverpool Women’s Hospital before her mother was hurried into surgery.

As she and Ashleigh’s father Danny hurried to help people escape a fire on Queen’s Drive, Alison’s mother had a ruptured aneurism.

She was transported to the hospital and endured a grueling ten-hour procedure while physicians worked on her daughter, who had been depleted of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Ashleigh’s father Danny was being treated for smoke inhalation at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

While driving their son, Joshua, home from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital following a terrible asthma attack, the couple came to a halt at the site of a fire on Queen’s Drive.

After suffering oxygen deprivation after birth, doctors thought Ashleigh would not be able to walk or talk, so she spent many weeks in the special care unit at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Her mother had been admitted to Preston Hospital’s intensive care unit, while her father was still recovering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Sixteen years later, Ashleigh, whose speech and walking were delayed as a child, has defied the odds to graduate with a slew of qualifications, including distinctions, from her “incredible” secondary school, St Nicholas secondary school in Garston, and is preparing to start college in September, where she hopes to follow in her brother’s footsteps as a teaching assistant.

Alison, Ashleigh’s mother, spoke to The Washington Newsday about her daughter’s tragic delivery and the family’s 16-year odyssey.

“Ashleigh is resilience in a nutshell,” Alison, 51, who lives in Speke with her daughter Ashleigh, said.

“She wasn’t breathing when she was born. She was suffocating from a lack of oxygen.

“I had no idea because I’d been hustled inside the theatre myself. Her father was being treated for smoke inhalation at the Royal.

“Every member of the family was in a different hospital at one point.

“It all happened one night as we were driving home from Alder Hey Hospital. Joshua, Ashleigh’s brother, has severe asthma and had recently suffered a major asthma attack.

“We were switched on.”

