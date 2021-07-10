After being born 10 weeks early, the baby boy developed ‘meningitis on the brain.’

A one-year-old child has spent the most of his life in the hospital after being born at only 26 weeks of pregnancy.

Craig Bridson-McDowell has had bowel problems from birth, requiring him to be transported between Liverpool Women’s Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Craig, who is only 12 months old, is currently dealing with health concerns as he begins his comeback. Joy Bridson, Craig’s mother, was overjoyed to bring him home for the first time on April 2 of this year, more than seven months after his birth.

“He had a life-threatening bowel illness, so he was transported to Alder Hey at three days old,” a Dingle waitress told the ECHO. He had a successful operation and was then moved to Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Then it happened again, which is really uncommon.

“After the surgery, he ended up with four stomas, sepsis five times, and meningitis in his brain.” We’ve been transferred between the two hospitals six, seven, possibly eight times, and they’ve all been wonderful. It would be simpler if you could stay in one location.

“He had outgrown the neonatal unit in January of this year, and there was nothing else they could do for him, so he was transferred back to Alder Hey.” On Good Friday, he was released for the Easter weekend and has been at home ever since. He’s still on oxygen, has feeding tubes, and drainage bags in his stomach.

“He hasn’t sat up yet; he was one last week, so he’s a little behind, but it’s been a long experience. He has three elder brothers who were unable to meet him due to Covid-19. They only met him when he was sent to Alder Hey on a permanent basis.”

Craig’s three half brothers, McKauley and Kurt, who are his mother’s sons, and Reece, who is Craig’s father’s son, were all unable to visit their younger brother until the beginning of this year owing to his long sickness and hospital admissions.

Alder Hey is now on the mend, with Joy emphasizing the importance of the Neonatal ward’s upgrades.

