After being booted out after a pub altercation, a man returned for’vengeance.’

After being booted out, a “angry” man shattered the window of a busy bar.

Following a brawl at The Wro Bar in West Kirby on February 28 of last year, Andrew Curran was asked to leave.

In an act of “vengeance,” he began hurling minor objects at the bar before launching a stool through the window, smashing it as customers sat inside.

A court heard that the 41-year-old had been drinking in the bar with a friend who then got into a fight with another man.

Curran attempted to intercede, but a brawl ensued, and Curran and his companion were ejected about 11.40 p.m.

Following that, he was recorded on camera walking away from the bar and returning to the front, picking up little items and hurling them out the window while customers sat inside.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. Curran then grabbed a bar stool and hurled it at the window, shattering it.

He then fled the scene, only to be apprehended later in the neighborhood.

Curran, of Moreton’s Fendale Avenue, was charged with wounding after reportedly punching a guy in the bar.

He admitted to inflicting criminal damage prior to his trial and was later acquitted of injuring by a jury.

“The Crown would say it is a revenge attack,” prosecutor Philip Clemo said.

“He was enraged by what had transpired and sought vengeance.”

“He is deeply sorry of his behavior outside The Wro Bar and clearly realizes he has done wrong,” defense attorney Daniel Bramhall said.

Mr Bramhall went on to say that Curran is “very regretful” and that he was “lightly convicted.”

“Mr Curran, you were acquitted yesterday of the allegation of illegal wounding but you pleaded guilty to count three on the indictment, an offence of criminal damage,” said Judge David Aubrey, QC.

“I have no doubt that on this particular night in February of last year, despite what you indicated in evidence, you had been drinking much too much,” the judge added.

“I also accept that when the conflict first erupted, you were attempting to mediate.”

“The establishment, in order to try to alleviate the issue, felt it right, proper, and,” Judge Aubrey remarked.

