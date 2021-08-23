After being booed at a rally, Trump is chastised by Alex Jones for recommending COVID vaccines.

Alex Jones, a right-wing radio presenter and conspiracy theorist, slammed Donald Trump after the former president was booed at his own event over the weekend for advising his fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You should be ashamed of yourself, Trump. “Seriously,” Jones stated on The Alex Jones Show on Sunday. “Hey, it’s fine if you don’t have the foresight to rescue yourself and your political career. At the very least, you’ll elect some nice Republicans, and we like you, but my God, you’re not that intelligent. Maybe Trump is a knucklehead.”

Trump had been booed the day before at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, when he pushed the crowd to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am a firm believer in your liberties. You have to do what you have to do, but I strongly advise you to get the immunizations. I completed the task. Trump addressed the throng, “It’s good.”

“That’s OK, that’s all right,” he said, despite the boos from his followers. You have your rights, but I must take the vaccine. You’ll be the first to know if it doesn’t work, OK? ‘Hey, you know what?’ I’ll call Alabama and say. However, it is effective.”

Jones responded on his broadcast, saying, “BS, Trump.” You’re not stupid, that’s a lie. They say it was 65 percent two weeks ago, then 40 percent. I saw a figure of 30-something percent for Pfizer injections. Because all they want to do is tell you it doesn’t work, so you run out and get a new shot. Then they’ll tell you after six months that one of them isn’t working. It’s known as rope-a-dope.”

Jones stated that he still believes Trump is a “wonderful person” and that he “truly cares about” him, but he chastised him for endorsing the vaccines due to supposed media pressure.

“CNN makes a snapping motion with their fingers. “[CNN President] Jeff Zucker snaps his fingers, and Trump clicks his heels and jumps up to attention, saying, ‘How high do you want me to jump, boss?’” said the radio host.

As the highly transmissible Delta variety causes coronavirus case surges and overwhelms hospital systems across the country, a number of prominent Republican politicians and conservative media celebrities have begun urging people to get vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.