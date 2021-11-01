After being bitten by a snake, a man wakes up ‘in agony,’ as creatures awaken from brumation.

In Australia, a guy described how he “woke up in agony” after discovering he had been bitten by a snake.

Peter Jaszewski, from the NSW south coast, told the Bay Post-Moruya Examiner about spotting a snake on his farm and thinking he had shooed it away. However, as he entered his house, he discovered it underfoot.

He told the news website, “I panicked and uttered a tremendous yell when I lifted my leg up.” “The snake was attached to my foot like a piece of chewing gum. It was terrifying.” Jaszewski went to bed without realizing he had been bitten. “I woke up in agony the next morning and had no idea what was happening,” he told the website. “My left arm was swelled to the point of being unusable. My arm was aching me, but I didn’t feel too horrible.” Australia is home to twenty of the world’s most dangerous snakes. According to a data released by the Australian government earlier this year, nearly 600 people were hospitalized as a result of snake bites between 2017 and 2018. 215 of these were caused by brown snakes. According to the report, seven people died as a result of venomous snake bites.

Jaszewski was taken to the hospital and is doing well. He said he didn’t know what kind of snake bit him, but it was most likely a red-bellied black snake. This species can reach a length of 5 to 6.5 feet. They have populations in Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria on Australia’s east coast.

A red-bellied black snake bite has never resulted in a human death, though envenomation can cause severe muscle paralysis. Tiger snake antivenom can be used to treat people.

In Australia, summer begins in December, and as the warmer months approach, many snakes are beginning to emerge from brumation, a condition of inactivity caused by prolonged periods of freezing weather. In Australia, snakes are most active between October and March.

Snakes are legally protected in Australia. They are naturally shy, according to the Environment, Planning, and Sustainable Development Directorate, and only attack humans when provoked or cornered. It is recommended that you get away from a snake and never attempt to bite it. This is a condensed version of the information.