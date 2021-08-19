After being bitten by a snake, a man seeks help from a healer and survives.

After being bitten in the leg by a venomous snake, a man is alive and well. In an unexpected change of events, the 45-year-old tribal man grabbed the snake and repeatedly bit its head before killing it.

The assassination took place in a rural area in Odisha’s Jajpur district, in Eastern India. At around 6:30 p.m., the man, Kishore Badra, was heading home from work when he felt a searing pain in his thigh.

“Something bit my leg last night as I was walking home on foot,” Badra told the Press Trust of India (PTI). “When I turned on my torch, I discovered a venomous krait snake. To exact vengeance, I grasped the snake in my hands and repeatedly bit it, killing the viper on the spot,” he explained.

A 3-foot-long venomous krait was the snake in question. The common krait is one of India’s “big four,” a subset of the country’s most venomous snakes, and is the most venomous. In India and Bangladesh, Krait snakes are responsible for the most human bites. According to specialists, the venom induces muscle paralysis and frequently results in cardiac and respiratory failure.

The man then strolled back to his house, the dead snake dangling from his neck, to show his wife and friends. He told PTI that after biting the venomous snake that bit him, he felt fully good. Badra was reportedly told by his wife and others in the hamlet to go to the hospital, but he refused.

Badra instead went to a local traditional healer later that night. “I didn’t have any problems even though I bit the venomous krait. He told PTI, “I went to a traditional healer near the village and was cured.”

Badra returned home after seeing the healer and promptly fell asleep. According to reports, he was fine in the days following the strange episode.

For the next few days, Badra is said to have toured around the village, displaying the village’s dead body as proof of his triumph. He later told PTI that he believes the healer was the one who saved him.

A similar revenge assault was reported on this page last week. Rama Mahto, 65, was strolling through the Madhodeh village in the.