After being bitten by a snake, a man chews and kills the reptile in retaliation.

After a poisonous snake bit him in the foot, a man in India devoured it to death.

The victim, Kishore Badra, 45, was returning home from work on Wednesday evening when he was attacked by the lizard. The man grabbed the snake and bit it to death right away. According to The New Indian Express, the incident occurred in a village in Odisha’s eastern state.

“Last night, while walking home on foot, something bit my leg. When I turned on my torch, I discovered a venomous krait snake. As a kind of vengeance, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing it on the spot,” Badra stated, according to NDTV.

Badra wandered about the town with the dead snake wrapped around his neck after killing the beast.

Some of the villagers urged him to go to the hospital, but he declined and instead sought advice from a traditional healer. Fortunately, Badra was unaffected by the snakebite and was fine as of Thursday.

“Even though I was bitten by a venomous krait, I remained unaffected. “I went to a traditional healer in the village and was cured,” Badra explained.

Kraits are venomous snakes that are related to the cobra family. These terrestrial snakes, which are mostly found in Asian woodlands, eat other snakes, frogs, lizards, and small mammals. Kraits are generally hazardous to humans when agitated.

A 65-year-old man in the Indian state of Bihar bit a snake after being bitten by the reptile, killing both of them earlier this month.

A tiny krait snake bit the drunk man on the leg when he was sitting outside his house. The man grabbed the snake and buried his fangs into it in a frenzy of wrath. The snake bit the man on the face over ten times while attempting to flee. While the snake died instantly, the man died the next morning from his wounds.