After being beaten up by a teacher and being suspended from school, a 15-year-old commits suicide.

After being beaten up and suspended from school for demonstrating against corporal punishment, a 15-year-old kid in India took his own life.

The adolescent is said to have hanged himself at his home in the Gorakhpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s northern state. The victim had protested against a teacher on Friday after he was thrashed by his younger brother, who was a student at the same school. The victim was then escorted to the principal’s office, where he was mercilessly assaulted.

The school’s management informed the boy’s mom a day later that he was being suspended due to his behavior. Following the suspension, the victim became disturbed and chose to commit suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home, according to Times Now. The police did not identify the victim.

According to the authorities, a suicide note was discovered at the scene. A complaint was filed by the victim’s father against the grade teacher, school administration, and principal. The accused were charged with abetting the student’s suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. According to Amarujala [Google Translate], the school management was arrested on Sunday, and efforts were underway to apprehend the principal and class instructor.

In the state of Rajasthan, a private school teacher was arrested last month for allegedly killing a 13-year-old child. Initially, the teacher told the boy’s father that he was just “playing dead.” Manoj Kumar, the accused, has been apprehended. Ganesh Sharma, the victim, had previously told his father that the teacher was “hitting him for no reason.” The boy’s father received a call from the instructor on the day of the incident, informing him that his son had passed out at school. The teacher is accused of telling the boy’s father that he had not completed his schoolwork, and then beating him.

In a separate instance in Tamil Nadu’s southern state, a government instructor was captured on camera savagely kicking and thrashing a class 12 pupil. The video went viral on social media, prompting widespread indignation at the horrible deed. According to Zee News, the instructor can be seen in the video striking the youngster with a stick and kicking him viciously while the rest of the class looks on.

