After being barred from the store, a man threatened to stab a Farmfoods employee twice.

A man was sentenced to prison after threatening to stab a Farmfood employee twice after he was barred from entering the store.

James Telfer attacked the frozen food retailer twice in eight days, threatening and lunging at a staff member with a Stanley knife on the first visit and attacking him again when he was caught stealing meat on the second occasion.

Telfer, 37, of Northway in Orford, was barred from Farmfoods in School Brow, Warrington, after committing theft and violence offenses there earlier, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Telfer, on the other hand, targeted the store twice in eight days in April of this year, causing much more havoc.

Telfer “took out a Stanley knife” and threatened “to stab a man working at the shop” shortly after 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, according to Cheshire Police.

The victim accused him of theft, according to a Cheshire Police spokeswoman, and Telfer “lunged at the man while he had the knife in his hand, albeit Telfer did not contact with the victim.”

Telfer returned to the store on Wednesday, April 21 around 4.30 p.m.

The same staff member confronted Telfer outside, believing he had stolen meat, not recognizing he was Telfer.

After threatening to stab the brave shop worker, Telfer brandished a twig.

“When they both realized who the other was, Telfer got something out of his pocket and told the victim, ‘This time I will stab you,'” a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said.

“The victim quickly realized Telfer was clutching a twig. Telfer then struck the man three times in the head, causing minor injuries, before fleeing with the stolen meat.”

In the second incident, the victim had face injuries, according to police.

Telfer was apprehended in a matter of minutes on neighboring Brick Street.

Before being taken into jail, he was brought to Warrington General Hospital.

Police said Telfer’s sickening behaviour continued at the hospital “throwing a cup of coffee on the floor and continually shouting and swearing in front of medical staff and members of the public”.

