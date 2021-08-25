After being attacked during a bachelor party, the groom was left for dead.

A bachelor party in Liverpool, England, left a man from Northern Ireland fighting for his life after he and several of his pals were attacked in the city’s heart.

Martin Cunningham, a 24-year-old father of one from Keady, County Armagh, and many of his friends were attacked in Liverpool at 1:00 a.m. on August 14.

According to a statement released by Merseyside Police and shared with This website, the incident occurred when Cunningham was out in the city celebrating his approaching wedding.

Cunningham’s companions who were with him at the time informed The Liverpool Echo that the suspected attackers left him for dead while they called for help from the police and paramedics, with the former performing first aid while waiting for the latter.

Cunningham was then taken to the adjacent Aintree Hospital, where he was treated for significant head injuries, including a broken skull, before being released on Friday and leaving England the following Monday, a week after being hospitalised.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the attack on Sunday, according to Merseyside Police, including a 40-year-old man from Pontypridd, Wales, who was detained on suspicion of assault and possession with intent to sell Class A narcotics.

The six other males, all from Wales, were arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs when investigators discovered a material suspected to be cocaine in a hotel room.

According to the police statement, the guys were freed under investigation and that “inquiries” into the attack are still ongoing.

Cunningham’s friend Francis Fullerton has put up a recovery fund on Crowdfunder in the hopes of raising £10,000 ($13,703) to help the victim’s family “rebuild their dream.”

With 19 days left in the campaign, £3,850 had already been raised from 315 supporters by Wednesday afternoon.

“Despite making good progress, Marty needs our help with our continued prayers, and Marty and his family also need your help to make provision for the absolute basics of life,” Fullerton wrote in the fundraiser’s description.

"So please give whatever you can, no matter how small, because this young family will greatly appreciate it.