After being attacked by his brother-in-dog, law’s a man loses both legs.

After being bitten by a domestic dog and getting sepsis, a grandpa had both of his legs amputated—just a month after the same animal scratched his brother-in-law, leaving him with a deadly infection.

On the day of his 46-year-old brother-in-burial, law’s Mark Day, 62, was bitten by his brother-in-American law’s Akita Ted.

In May, Barry Harris of Colchester, England, paid £1,500 ($2,000) on Facebook for the animal. In July, he passed away.

Day told the Mirror that he had no knowledge his brother-in-law had been killed by the same dog, recounting how after being bitten by Ted on a morning stroll, he developed a fever and his legs felt like “blocks of ice.”

According to the grandparents, blood testing revealed that Ted’s bite caused the sepsis infection.

Pauline Day, Day’s wife, told the BBC that her husband’s chest “looked like a purple bruise.”

“It’s bizarre. I haven’t had enough time to comprehend anything, to grieve for my brother, and now my spouse is dealing with it “Last month, Pauline Day stated.

She characterized the Akita dog as a “huge playful doofus of a dog, a teddy bear, who was frightened of everything,” but “would snap at you if you went near his food,” according to her.

Day revealed to the Mirror that he had been in a coma for ten days. His feet were “black almost a third of the way up” when he awoke. He said, “I didn’t sure if it was going to keep coming up my body.”

On November 2, he had both of his legs amputated, as well as all of the fingers on his left hand and two on his right.

The 62-year-old has yet to receive his prosthetic legs, but he expects them within the next six months.

“I’m a practical person. It is what it is, and there is nothing that can be done about it “he stated “There are still things I wish to do. I want to go fishing with my granddaughter and take her on a walk.” His wife told the BBC that people should learn about sepsis signs.

According to a 2019 estimate, sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that affects around 1.7 million people in the United States each year, resulting in more than 250,000 deaths.

One in every three patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a condensed version of the information.