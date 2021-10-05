After being attacked by a swarm of bees, a couple dies.

A couple perished in India after being stung by a swarm of bees.

Bhikhni Devi and her husband Shanichar Mahato had gone to graze cows and goats in the Maholiya Palha forest near Jeetpur Panchayat Karmatand village in Jharkhand when they were assaulted by insects, according to News18.

Devi was the first to be attacked by the swarm, prompting Mahato to rush to his wife in an attempt to save her. The bees, on the other hand, attacked the spouse as well.

After hearing the couple’s calls for rescue, villagers hurried to the site. They then drove Devi and Mahato to the hospital, but both of them perished en route.

It was unknown what caused their deaths.

According to sources, residents have been forced to live in fear as a result of the increasing number of bee attacks in the village, which is under the authority of the Mufassil police station.

Authorities are said to have taken no meaningful steps to address the attacks, and locals have begun to accept them as a natural occurrence or tragedy.

A similar occurrence occurred in late September in the Indian state of Himachal, when a mother and daughter died after falling down a canyon while fleeing a hornet attack.

Tripta, 32, and her daughter, Isha, were mowing grass on a hill near the Bhardota area of Chamba district on Sept. 22 when they were attacked by a swarm of hornets.

Tripta and Isha attempted to flee the swarm in an attempt to save themselves. The girl, on the other hand, tripped and fell off a cliff while attempting to flee. The mother attempted to save her daughter by jumping in after her.

After plunging down a 656-foot-deep gorge, both died. The colleagues who were working with them later recovered their remains.

After the incident was reported, a police squad arrived on the spot. Both remains were transported to Tissa’s Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Following the post-mortem, authorities released the bodies to their families.