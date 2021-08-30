After being attacked by a police officer, a woman screams as she is pinned to the ground.

In Liverpool city centre, a woman yelled at police as she was forced to the ground and arrested.

On Sunday, August 29, just after 9 p.m., shocking camera footage captured the commotion on Richmond Street.

As officers held a man and a woman down as others attempted to interfere, a throng gathered around them.

Officers were dispatched to the Richmond Street/Whitechapel area after complaints of a disturbance, according to Merseyside Police.

After breaking up a dispute on the scene, a male police officer was assaulted.

“A 52-year-old guy was assaulted and suffered wounds and bruising, while a 49-year-old man had a tiny cut to his head,” a police official said.

“First assistance was administered by officers on the site. Before coming home, both guys were sent to the hospital.”

A 22-year-old woman was detained at the scene and is currently in custody on suspicion of assaulting an emergency personnel.

A woman can be heard yelling and shouting profanity at an officer while he is holding her by the arm in the footage.

Before she is dragged away by police, another woman kneels by her and tells her to “cool down.”

Meanwhile, behind them, a cop can be seen dragging a man to the ground with his hands behind his back.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000602194.