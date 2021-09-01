After being attacked by a moose, a woman pretends to be dead.

On Sunday, a cow moose attacked a woman who was out on a stroll near Winter Park, Colorado. The attack, which was one of several moose attacks this year, was reacted to by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The woman, identified as Diane Israel, was assaulted between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. while strolling in the dark, according to a news statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She was knocked down twice by the moose. Israel pretended to be dead after being knocked down for the second time. The moose then walked away, and the woman hiked to get medical care for her back, leg, and wrist injuries.

“We assume she walked right into the moose since she was wandering in good moose habitat without a light in the dark,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails near water make for terrific trekking, but they’re also frequently near excellent moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and exercise extreme caution while trekking near willows and dense vegetation.”

In less than a week, there has been a second moose assault in the area.

A man was out for a run in the afternoon with his off-leash dogs near a moose habitat when he was attacked, according to Travis Duncan, press information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The male was running in the same location as the woman, but on a separate trail, he claimed.

Because moose may perceive dogs as predators, Duncan advises hikers to keep them on a leash. Moose are extremely territorial, and if startled, they may charge.

If someone comes across a moose, Duncan recommends creating distance, backing away carefully, and placing something between them and the moose, such as a tree or a large boulder.

Duncan stated that after the man’s attack, more signs were put up to warn hikers that they were in moose territory.

Israel told CBS4 that she pretended to be dead for around ten minutes before hiking several kilometers for medical help. She will now be undergoing surgery.

Duncan informed this outlet that moose attacks aren’t prevalent in the area, but they do happen. This is a condensed version of the information.