After being attacked by a gang, a young boy suffered facial damage.

Police responded to complaints of an incident on St John Street in Earlestown and discovered the victim, who had been assaulted by a group of teen lads.

The attack happened around 6.45 p.m. on December 20th, and the perpetrators allegedly fled the scene towards Wilko’s on Market Street.

The youngster had a facial injury but refused to go to the hospital.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the vicinity and are asking anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information to contact them.

“This was an unprovoked attack that could have seriously hurt a teenage lad,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said.

“We are currently conducting a number of CCTV and witness investigations in the area and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or any strange behavior on St John Street about 6.45pm yesterday.”

“The event occurred during a busy period of the day, near other stores where people were likely to be shopping. We’d like to hear from you as soon as possible if you were on St John Street at the time of the assault and have any dashcam or CCTV evidence.” Anyone with information is requested to send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, referencing reference 21000878411.