After being attacked by a delivery driver, a couple jumps into the River Mersey to flee the cops.

In a frantic attempt to avoid authorities, a man and woman plunged into the River Mersey.

Around 10.30pm yesterday, emergency services were called to a retail park on Wharf Street in Warrington after reports of a man being assaulted (October 18).

Two guys allegedly stole from a man’s delivery van, according to a man who was injured.

He was apparently assaulted after confronting them, and his assailants left the scene by jumping into the River Mersey.

A search of the Mersey, including a police helicopter and fire teams, was conducted in the area of Bridge Foot.

They were subsequently apprehended after being rescued from the ocean.

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were detained on charges of assault and theft, respectively.

Both are still being held by the police. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “On Monday, October 18th, around 10.30 p.m., police were dispatched to a retail park on Wharf Street in Warrington in response to complaints of a male with injuries.

“While in the town center, the victim witnessed two persons stealing from his delivery van, after which they beat him.

“The two had escaped the scene and were now swimming in the Mersey River. Officers performed a comprehensive search of the water, with aid from air support and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, and discovered a male and a girl.

“A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault, while a 22-year-old man has been charged with stealing. Both are currently being held by the police.

“The sufferer was taken to the hospital for treatment.”