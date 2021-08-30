After being assaulted with a bottle on a night out, a woman’s face and head swelled.

After being struck by a glass bottle while out on the town in Southport, a woman in her twenties sustained cuts and swelling to her head and face.

On Sunday, August 29, about 1.50 a.m., the woman was in Spenders Bar on West Street when she got into an argument with another female patron.

The woman was then allegedly struck in the head with a glass bottle, resulting in injuries and swelling on her head and face.

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“We are investigating after a woman was assaulted in Southport in the early hours of Sunday 29th August,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The female is described as being white, in her 30s, with long red or brunette hair, and dressed in a blue strappy top and black skirt.

“An investigation is underway following the completion of a CCTV and witness probe.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help the investigation should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000600816.