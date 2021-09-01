After being asked to wear a mask, a man urinates on the Dairy Queen counter [VIDEO].

Authorities in Canada are searching for a guy who was captured on camera urinating on the counter and floor of a fast food restaurant in British Columbia over the weekend despite being advised to wear a mask by the employees.

According to Canadian broadcaster CTV News, the unidentified man discharged himself at a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, on Saturday after a disagreement with personnel over the store’s mask policy.

A bystander claimed to have taken video of the man arguing with a female employee and refusing to wear a mask before pulling down his zipper and urinating on the counter while other employees shouted in the background.

“It just happened in Port Alberni’s Dairy Queen. Because he was required to wear a mask, he pulled his d–k out and peed on the floor… Stay cool, Anti-maskers,” commented Graham Hughes, the video’s uploader, in the caption.

According to a commenter on the page, the man later returned and threatened to kill the employees.

Just before 9 p.m., members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from Port Alberni were summoned to the restaurant on 3rd Avenue, where they were informed that the guy had refused to wear a mask and had been asked to leave. He apparently became very aggressive after that and exited the restaurant, only to return to pee on the counter.

According to a more current story by CTV News, police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident, but they have published a photograph of the man and are seeking for the public’s aid in identifying him.

The RCMP’s Sgt. Chris Manseau was cited as saying, “This is the first incidence of this type.”

Manseau continued, “I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and respectful.”

To slow the spread of COVID-19, police also reminded the public that masks must be worn in all indoor public venues.

Facebook users reacted to the video in the comments section.

“[Workers] are not adequately compensated. What type of vile human would do such a thing? One individual wrote, “Just put on a friggin mask!”

“On behalf of everyone who dislikes wearing masks. Another stated, “We do not accept this individual as our own.”