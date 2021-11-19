After being asked to show vehicle documents, a man slaps a cop and bites his finger.

In India on Wednesday, a man was arrested for reportedly assaulting a traffic cop and biting his finger when the official demanded that he display his car documentation.

The incident occurred in the Rohini neighborhood of New Delhi, India’s capital. The man, identified as Piyush Bansal, 30, of Pitampura, an exclusive residential area, was accused of attacking a Delhi Traffic Police assistant sub-inspector, according to The New Indian Express.

Bansal was pulled over by traffic authorities on Thursday, according to deputies, and requested to provide his car documents. According to The Hindu First, instead of cooperating, the man became enraged and engaged in a violent confrontation with the officer.

According to a senior police official, Bansal was the one who smacked the assistant sub-inspector first. Following that, the man chewed the cop’s finger.

At the adjoining KN Katju Marg police station, a case has already been filed against the individual under relevant laws. He is still being held by the police.

