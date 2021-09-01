After being asked to pay rent, a teen daughter insults her mother as the “worst mother in the world.”

After starting an apprenticeship, the mother urged her 16-year-old child to help with household expenses, according to Mirror Online.

The mom stated the adolescent now makes £14,500 per year in a post on Mumsnet.

After losing other benefits, the mother proposed paying £200 a month from this earnings, but was disappointed when her daughter rejected.

“Well, she’s made me feel like the worst mother in the world for asking,” she explained.

“I’ve stated that we’ve lost her child benefit and that I expect her father to stop paying maintenance as well (not that his £17 a week makes much of a difference, to be honest), but our outgoings have remained the same or increased.”

The mother thought the request was reasonable because she pays for her daughter’s whole living expenses and recently had to pay an overdue payment for her daughter’s new iPhone X in order to avoid damaging her credit rating.

“For that, she will have all food delivered, all laundry done, all hot water available, lifts to wherever she wants, pretty much anytime she wants them, a lift to and from work each day (we don’t live on a bus route), and other regular stuff,” she explained.

The money will be used to pay for the teen’s driving lessons after she has paid for her provisional license and purchased a car for her to use once she has passed.

Other mothers came to the woman’s defense in the comments, saying her daughter needed a reality check.

“I’d be thinking charging her extra tbh, even if you don’t need to, then it can go towards her driving lessons (as you have previously planned) and anything else that may come up,” one person remarked.

“If she keeps this mentality, she’ll be in serious trouble in a few years,” another added. Why does she think it’s appropriate to refuse to help, especially when it comes to her own phone?

“She sounds spoilt honestly and like,” the tweet continued.

