After being asked for proof of vaccination, Texas tourists in NYC attack a restaurant hostess.

According to officials, three vacationers from Texas who were visiting New York City allegedly assaulted a restaurant hostess who questioned the legitimacy of their COVID immunization documentation.

According to the New York Daily News, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, and Sally Rechelle Lewis were trying to eat at Carmine’s restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday when the hostess requested them to show their vaccination evidence and later declared the cards were false.

According to authorities, the three ladies began beating the hostess repeatedly and ripping her necklace off in retaliation to the accusation.

Carmine’s and the New York City Police Department were contacted by this website, but no answer was received at the time of publication.

The attack was captured on mobile phone footage by NBC New York as it transpired outside the restaurant on Thursday night. The hostess stand was nearly pushed over during the altercation, according to the site, and one waiter was apparently helping a customer walk away from the attack.

According to the Daily News, the hostess was not seriously harmed and was treated on the site.

A Carmine’s representative stated, “It’s a surprising and tragic situation when one of our valued employees gets assaulted for performing their job — as required by city rules — and trying to make a living.”

After receiving assault desk appearance tickets, all three accused were reportedly freed. They are now facing charges, according to NBC New York.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID, New York City began imposing vaccine proof requirements for gyms, entertainment venues, and dine-in restaurants this week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City unveiled the program in early August. People will be required to show proof of vaccination status in order to attend certain locations, he said. Workers at those locations are likewise expected to fulfill this directive in order to keep their jobs.

"We believe it is critical to emphasize that getting vaccinated benefits you in a variety of ways," de Blasio said at the time. "You have the opportunity to live a better life. Aside from your overall health, you have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities."