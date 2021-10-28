After being arrested for panhandling, a homeless Iraq War veteran’s service dog was killed.

While her owner was being detained for panhandling, a homeless Iraq War veteran’s service dog was allegedly tased by police, setting off a chain of events that culminated in the canine’s death.

After responding to a call about possible panhandling, Gastonia, North Carolina police officers came across veteran Joshua Rohrer and his dog Sunshine, who was trained to help him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder induced by his time in the Army National Guard.

Witnesses told WCNC in Charlotte that police officers got violent with Rohrer shortly after arriving at a median on October 13 where the veteran and his dog were seated.

“The cop demanded his identification,” stated witness Justyn Huffman. “He couldn’t move fast enough, so he reached into his pocket for his ID. He was slammed against the automobile. He was placed in handcuffs.” Sunshine, according to Huffman and two other witnesses, jumped into action and bit one of the officer’s boots. Sunshine was allegedly hit with a stun gun by an officer, leading her to flee with one of the prongs still attached to her body.

“‘Don’t shoot the dog!’ we’re yelling from the rooftops. ‘Don’t shoot the dog,’ says the narrator “Huffman stated. “‘My dog! My dog!’ exclaimed [Rohrer]. They dragged him behind the police car and slammed him down on the pavement.” The 911 call that led to the confrontation was made public by police. A lady can be heard on the conversation asking if it’s “legal for an adult to be standing on the junction with a dog asking for money,” claiming that the scenario is “bullcrap,” and accusing Rohrer of “using the dog to gain money.” Rohrer, who fought in Iraq and Kuwait from 2004 to 2005, told Military Times that he was not panhandling but had accepted money without asking for it. He claimed that the police confronted him and arrested him “aggressively.”

"I was simply standing there waving at people," Rohrer explained, "when this lady waved me over and handed me money." "I was wrongly accused of using my dog to extort money from people and of begging for money, but that is not true." Panhandling was charged against Rohrer.