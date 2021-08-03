After being arrested for intoxicated behavior, a sex attacker has been barred from touching people.

Jimmy Artell was sentenced to prison and given a criminal behavior order prohibiting him from touching individuals without their consent or being drunk in public in England or Wales.

After pleading guilty to sexual assault, assault by beating, failure to comply with the sex offender’s registration, and criminal damage, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 44 weeks in jail.

The charges stem from a series of drunken crimes committed by homeless Artell in the Ellesmere Port and Chester districts.

Abuse and threatening words, as well as unwanted moves against persons, have been prominent.

Artell was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in addition to his prison sentence, as part of ongoing efforts to assist him minimize his offending.

Artell must work with New Beginnings Recovery and Wellbeing Agency, or an equivalent Drug and Alcohol service, to assist him overcome his alcoholism, as part of the order.

He must also communicate with the Integrated Offender Management Unit or a Cheshire Constabulary nominated police officer.

Artell is not allowed to be drunk in any public place in England and Wales, be in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place, or approach or have physical contact with anyone without for a genuine reason or with their consent, according to the CBO.

Artell has also been issued a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which prohibits him from having any physical contact with any individual in any public place, business premises, private property, or habitation unless for a genuine reason.

“I appreciate the conclusion of this case, and I hope that the custodial term, as well as the CBO, provides confidence to Artell’s victims and proves that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to tackle his offending,” said Inspector Paul Fegan of the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit.

“This isn’t about shaming or humiliating him; it’s about providing him with the help he needs to overcome his alcoholism.

“We’ve worked with a wide range of issues over the last few years.”

“The summary comes to an end.”