After being allegedly raped by domestic help, a 10-month-old suffers critical genital injuries.

According to officials, a 10-month-old baby in India was hospitalized with significant genital injuries after being viciously raped by domestic staff at her house.

Doctors discovered the unidentified newborn with significant damage to her external genitalia, including ruptures of the vaginal and anal canal, and admitted her to the hospital for specialized care. According to the Times of India, the terrible occurrence occurred in Lucknow, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday night.

Sunny Kumar, an 18-year-old domestic helper who worked for the family, was arrested by police on Monday. After being caught abusing the youngster, Kumar fled the house, but was subsequently apprehended by the police.

On Sunday night, the child’s mother was working in the kitchen when she heard her baby’s cries. Kumar was beating the youngster when she rushed into the room. Kumar was approached by the mother, but he fled the scene.

According to the Deccan Herald, “after, on family’s complaint, the culprit was detained on Monday and booked for rape, sexual assault, and under POCSO Act,” said Brijesh Kumar Yadav, a senior investigating officer.

The infant is stable and cognizant, according to medical assessments, but has pain during urine and defecation. “An infection has developed as a result of the accumulation of feces in the area, making restoration impossible at this time.” Prof. J D Rawat, head of the pediatric surgery department where the girl is presently being treated, said, “We will put her under anesthesia for a further exam and only when the infection diminishes, if required, would reconstruction surgery be done.”

A man in Texas was convicted in September for repeatedly rapping a 9-year-old child while babysitting him. Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, of Houston, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting the youngster five Saturdays in a row while babysitting him at the victim’s house. Lizama threatened the youngster that if he told anybody about the abuse, he would murder him or his brother.