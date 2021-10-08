After being allegedly raped, a 14-year-old girl commits suicide. An investigation is underway.

A 14-year-old girl in India committed suicide by jumping from an apartment roof after being allegedly raped by a man who lived near her home.

The incident occurred in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. According to The Hindu, the girl’s father, who works as an apartment watchman, awoke late Tuesday night to go to the bathroom and discovered his daughter was missing.

He rushed outside to look for her and discovered her in a pool of blood on the opposite side of the road from the apartment.

Police from Duvvada were dispatched to the spot, where they gathered evidence and filed a report of a death under suspicious circumstances. The victim’s body was taken to King George Hospital for an autopsy.

According to TV Telugu [Google Translate], a senior police officer said six young guys living in an apartment opposite the watchman’s dwelling were taken into custody for interrogation during a press conference Wednesday night.

Her last call from her father’s cellphone had been deleted, according to the authorities. According to The Hindu, a man called Naresh was detained and charged with raping the girl. According to the police, he had allegedly enticed her into a physical relationship.

Initially, the victim’s parents stated that their daughter had been murdered. The location of the victim’s mother at the time of the occurrence is unknown.

After the autopsy results are released, the specific cause of death will be known.

In another recent example, a 17-year-old girl was beaten to death by her family after she was allegedly raped by her neighbor. The incident occurred in Jabalpur, a city in India’s Madhya Pradesh state. When the police arrived at her home to take her statement in the rape case, the girl was found dead. Initially, the family claimed the daughter committed herself after being sexually raped. However, an autopsy found that she had been savagely beaten to death. After ruling the death a homicide, authorities initiated an inquiry and detained the teenager’s father for questioning.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.