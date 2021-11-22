After being admitted to the hospital, a 5-day-old baby dies, and the family accuses the hospital of negligence.

A 5-day-old newborn in India died when no doctor was available to treat the youngster, who had hypoglycemia, according to reports.

The baby’s relatives blamed the hospital for the infant’s death, claiming that no doctor was present at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Chandigarh to treat the ailing youngster.

On Nov. 14, the child’s mother gave birth to two children, a boy and a girl, at the hospital. The children were taken to the hospital’s postnatal ward because they were underweight. According to India Today, the boy has been suffering from hypoglycemia since birth, and his condition worsened on Friday.

“We urged the nurses to contact the doctor right away, but there was no doctor accessible at the moment.” The nurse attempted numerous times to contact the doctor, but to no avail. According to The Hindustan Times, the complaint stated, “My child died as a result of the staff’s negligence.”

The family filed a complaint with Chandigarh’s Director Health Services (DHS), urging them to take appropriate action against the doctor who was absent from duty. After the complaint was lodged, DHS Dr. Suman Singh initiated an investigation into the occurrence and requested the medical superintendent to provide a report as soon as possible.

The facility’s medical supervisor, Dr. V.K. Nagpal, stated that anybody found guilty will face severe consequences.

“We’ve received the complaint and have begun an investigation.” The hospital creates doctor duty rosters on a regular basis, and no doctor will ever skip a shift. We will, however, investigate why the doctor was unavailable when the patient required a consultation. “The inquiry report will be presented to the DHS on Monday, and if the doctor is found guilty, harsh action will be taken against him,” he stated.

A newborn baby was burnt to death in a hospital in August after being kept on a warmer. The infant’s family accused the hospital staff of murder and carelessness. The incident occurred in Kaushumbi, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state. The hospital personnel was allegedly engrossed in their iPhones while the infant boy was kept on the warmer, according to the family. They only discovered when the machine began to emit smoke. The child’s chest, back, and abdomen were all scorched.