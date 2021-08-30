After being accused of taking too long, a woman was humiliated in the pub toilets.

After a staff member went to check on her in the restrooms, which had been locked for “ten minutes,” the woman claimed she was “humiliated.”

The woman said she felt “degraded” when a member of staff and later bouncers knocked on the door of her toilet cubicle at Empire pub on Westfield Street in St Helens on Saturday, August 28.

The woman claimed her “colostomy bag leaked” and that was why she was taking so long in the restrooms in a post to a local Facebook page.

The tale behind the flag seen flying over Merseyside is heartwarming.

According to Empire, a barmaid walked into the restroom and knocked on the door, but no one answered. They claimed that when they knocked again, a woman shouted, “F*CK OFF, I’M DOING MY BAG.”

The popular pub stated the barmaid called security because she feared she was “using drugs,” and that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

“I have never felt so degraded or mistreated in my entire life,” the woman writes in her essay.

“The management and three bouncers at the bar Empire in Westfield Street, St Helens, have had a go at me for being in the bathroom for too long because my colostomy bag leaked and I was cleaning myself and changing my bag. After being in there for five minutes, they hammered on the toilet door.

“I had to be humiliated and show them my bag, which they insisted on, which was completely humiliating and degrading. I asked where I could put my bag and they said outside, so I had to let the bouncers on the door know I was simply going to the street bin to dispose of it because Empire has no bins.

“The bouncer was rude and said whatever you’re saying so you don’t have to queue and you’re making up a sh*t story to get back in and I bet it’s a lie, so I had to show my colostomy bag to get back in after going to the street to a bin to put my bag in, so I had to show my colostomy bag to get back in after going to the street to a bin to put my bag in.

“I spoke with the proprietor, who was unhelpful.”

“The summary comes to an end.”