After being accused of stealing a wallet, two sisters were killed and dumped off a bridge.

In May of last year, Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell, both 19 and 30, were discovered dead with bags over their heads beneath Rome’s Etowah Bridge.

Two Rome males, 24-year-old Christopher Leedarius Pullen and 37-year-old Devon Lashawn Watts, were arrested and put into the Cherokee County Jail in Alabama last Friday afternoon, according to the local newspaper The Gadsden Times. Desmond Brown, a third guy charged in the event, was not extradited to the state and is being held in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail.

According to the Associated Press, the three was caught in Georgia last year, but charges were filed in Alabama after officials discovered Richardson and Campbell were shot and died in Cherokee County.

The men suspected the sisters of stealing Brown’s wallet during a house party in Alabama, prompting the trio to approach the sisters on their way back to Rome, according to authorities.

During the encounter, the women were reportedly ordered out of the car and searched at gunpoint. Following a fight between Campbell and Richardson, the latter was shot.

According to authorities, both victims were placed in the trunk of the men’s car, and the trio stopped at a petrol station along US Route 411 to purchase gloves, water bottles, and a cigar. The males then allegedly went to an apartment building to sell synthetic marijuana.

The bodies of the sisters were then tossed from the US 411 bridge. Georgia Department of Transportation personnel discovered them on May 13, 2020, while preparing for a bridge inspection on the East Rome Bypass near Grizzard Park.

Investigators claimed Brown then discovered the two women were not the ones who stole his wallet. His mother is said to have spotted the wallet beneath a television in his living room.

The three guys were arrested on different charges days after the incident and were held in custody while the investigation was ongoing.