After being accused of grooming girls for sex, CNN fired producer John Griffin.

CNN announced Tuesday that senior producer John Griffin of New Day had been sacked just days after he was detained by the FBI and charged with grooming minor females for sex.

“The allegations leveled against Mr. Griffin are highly troubling. We found out about his arrest on Friday afternoon and fired him on Monday “In a statement, a CNN spokeswoman stated.

According to records issued by the US Department of Justice, Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested on three charges of “using an interstate commerce facility to attempt to attract juveniles to engage in illicit sexual activity” (DOJ).

For each count, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison to life in prison if convicted.

Griffin allegedly communicated with persons claiming to be the parents of minor girls using internet apps. According to DOJ records, he allegedly claimed that “a ‘woman is a woman regardless of her age,’ and that women should be sexually subordinate and inferior to men.”

Griffin allegedly persuaded a Nevada mother and her 9-year-old daughter to fly up to Vermont to meet with him so she could be “taught properly,” and then engaged in numerous illicit sexual actions with the youngster at his Vermont home. He allegedly spent hundreds of dollars on plane tickets for the mother and daughter to travel to Vermont.

Griffin is also accused of persuading a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to partake in different sexual actions at his instruction, as well as claiming to have “sexually trained girls as young as 7 years old” on the internet.

CNN suspended Griffin pending an inquiry after learning of his arrest, according to a statement made on Saturday. CNN, on the other hand, did not waste any time in making a final decision, disclosing their intention to fire Griffin just two days later.

Griffin had worked for the network as a producer for the past eight years, according to his Linkedin page, and on a variety of shows.

This included work on CNN’s New Day and Cuomo Prime Time, among other shows. He apparently worked closely with Chris Cuomo, who recently lost his hosting job at CNN owing to a scandal involving his brother, former New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo. This is a condensed version of the information.